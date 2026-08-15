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Taha 20:111 ۞ وعنت الوجوه للحي القيوم وقد خاب من حمل ظلما ١١١

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۞ وَعَنَتِ
ٱلۡوُجُوهُ
لِلۡحَيِّ
ٱلۡقَيُّومِۖ
وَقَدۡ
خَابَ
مَنۡ
حَمَلَ
ظُلۡمٗا
١١١
[111] และใบหน้าทั้งหลายได้สยบลงต่อพระผู้ทรงเป็นอยู่เสมอ พระผู้ทรงอมตะ และแน่นอน ผู้ที่แบกเอาความอธรรมไว้ (ชิริก) ต้องประสบกับการขาดทุนอย่างแน่นอน
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อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Intercession and the Recompense

Allah, the Exalted, says,

يَوْمَئِذٍ

(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,

لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ

(no intercession shall avail.) meaning with Him (Allah).

إِلاَّ مَنْ أَذِنَ لَهُ الرَّحْمَـنُ وَرَضِىَ لَهُ قَوْلاً

(except the one for whom the Most Gracious has giv

The Intercession and the Recompense

Allah, the Exalted, says,

يَوْمَئِذٍ

(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,

لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ

(no intercessio

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