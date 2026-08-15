Taha 20:110 يعلم ما بين ايديهم وما خلفهم ولا يحيطون به علما ١١٠
Page 319 · Juz 16
يَعۡلَمُ
مَا
بَيۡنَ
أَيۡدِيهِمۡ
وَمَا
خَلۡفَهُمۡ
وَلَا
يُحِيطُونَ
بِهِۦ
عِلۡمٗا
١١٠
He ˹fully˺ knows what is ahead of them and what is behind them,1 but they cannot encompass Him in ˹their˺ knowledge.2
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Intercession and the Recompense
Allah, the Exalted, says,
يَوْمَئِذٍ
(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,
لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ
(no intercession shall avail.) meaning with Him (Allah).
إِلاَّ مَنْ أَذِنَ لَهُ الرَّحْمَـنُ وَرَضِىَ لَهُ قَوْلاً
(except the one for whom the Most Gracious has giv…
The Intercession and the Recompense
Allah, the Exalted, says,
يَوْمَئِذٍ
(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,
لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ
(no intercessio…