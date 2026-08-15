Taha 20:108 يوميذ يتبعون الداعي لا عوج له وخشعت الاصوات للرحمان فلا تسمع الا همسا ١٠٨
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يَوۡمَئِذٖ
يَتَّبِعُونَ
ٱلدَّاعِيَ
لَا
عِوَجَ
لَهُۥۖ
وَخَشَعَتِ
ٱلۡأَصۡوَاتُ
لِلرَّحۡمَٰنِ
فَلَا
تَسۡمَعُ
إِلَّا
هَمۡسٗا
١٠٨
[108] วันนั้นพวกเขาจะติดตามผู้ร้องเรียกไปโดยไม่มีการอิดเอื้อนแต่ประการใด เสียงทั้งหลายก็จะลดค่อยลงต่อพระผู้ทรงกรุณาปรานี เจ้าจะไม่ได้ยินเสียงใด นอกจากเสียแผ่วเบา
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain
Allah says,
وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ
(And they ask you concerning the mountains.) This is a question, will they remain on the Day of Resurrection or will they cease to exist
فَقُلْ يَنسِفُهَا رَبِّى نَسْفاً
(Say: "My Lord wil…
The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain
Allah says,
وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ
(And they ask you concerning the moun…