Taha 20:109 يوميذ لا تنفع الشفاعة الا من اذن له الرحمان ورضي له قولا ١٠٩
Page 319 · Juz 16
يَوۡمَئِذٖ
لَّا
تَنفَعُ
ٱلشَّفَٰعَةُ
إِلَّا
مَنۡ
أَذِنَ
لَهُ
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنُ
وَرَضِيَ
لَهُۥ
قَوۡلٗا
١٠٩
On that Day no intercession will be of any benefit, except by those granted permission by the Most Compassionate and whose words are agreeable to Him.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Intercession and the Recompense
Allah, the Exalted, says,
يَوْمَئِذٍ
(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,
لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ
(no intercession shall avail.) meaning with Him (Allah).
إِلاَّ مَنْ أَذِنَ لَهُ الرَّحْمَـنُ وَرَضِىَ لَهُ قَوْلاً
(except the one for whom the Most Gracious has giv…
The Intercession and the Recompense
Allah, the Exalted, says,
يَوْمَئِذٍ
(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,
لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ
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