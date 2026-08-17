An-Naml 27:63 امن يهديكم في ظلمات البر والبحر ومن يرسل الرياح بشرا بين يدي رحمته االاه مع الله تعالى الله عما يشركون ٦٣
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أَمَّن
يَهۡدِيكُمۡ
فِي
ظُلُمَٰتِ
ٱلۡبَرِّ
وَٱلۡبَحۡرِ
وَمَن
يُرۡسِلُ
ٱلرِّيَٰحَ
بُشۡرَۢا
بَيۡنَ
يَدَيۡ
رَحۡمَتِهِۦٓۗ
أَءِلَٰهٞ
مَّعَ
ٱللَّهِۚ
تَعَٰلَى
ٱللَّهُ
عَمَّا
يُشۡرِكُونَ
٦٣
[63] หรือผู้ใดเล่าจะชี้แนะทางแก่พวกเจ้าในความมืดทึบของแผ่นดินและน่านน้ำ และผู้ใดทรงส่งลมแจ้งข่าวดี ท่ามกลางความเมตตาของพระองค์ จะมีพระเจ้าอื่นคู่เคียงกับอัลลอฮฺอีกหรือ อัลลอฮฺทรงสูงส่งเหนือสิ่งที่พวกเขาตั้งภาคี
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
أَمَّن يَهْدِيكُمْ فِى ظُلُمَـتِ الْبَرِّ وَالْبَحْرِ
(Is not He Who guides you in the darkness of the land and the sea,) meaning, by means of what He has created of heavenly and earthly signposts. This is like the Ayah,
وَعَلامَـتٍ وَبِالنَّجْمِ هُمْ يَهْتَدُونَ
(And landmarks and by the stars, they…
أَمَّن يَهْدِيكُمْ فِى ظُلُمَـتِ الْبَرِّ وَالْبَحْرِ
(Is not He Who guides you in the darkness of the land and the sea,) meaning, by means of what He…