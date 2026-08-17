An-Naml 27:61 امن جعل الارض قرارا وجعل خلالها انهارا وجعل لها رواسي وجعل بين البحرين حاجزا االاه مع الله بل اكثرهم لا يعلمون ٦١
หน้า 382 · ญุซ 20
أَمَّن
جَعَلَ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
قَرَارٗا
وَجَعَلَ
خِلَٰلَهَآ
أَنۡهَٰرٗا
وَجَعَلَ
لَهَا
رَوَٰسِيَ
وَجَعَلَ
بَيۡنَ
ٱلۡبَحۡرَيۡنِ
حَاجِزًاۗ
أَءِلَٰهٞ
مَّعَ
ٱللَّهِۚ
بَلۡ
أَكۡثَرُهُمۡ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٦١
[61] หรือผู้ใดเล่าที่ทำให้แผ่นดินเป็นที่พำนักและทรงให้มีลำน้ำหลายสายไหลระหว่างมัน และทรงทำให้ภูเขายึดมั่นสำหรับมัน และทรงทำให้มีที่กั้นระหว่างน่านน้ำทั้งสอง จะมีพระเจ้าอื่นใดคู่เคียงกับอัลลอฮฺอีกหรือ เปล่าดอก ส่วนมากของพวกเขาไม่รู้
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
أَمَّن جَعَلَ الاٌّرْضَ قَرَاراً
(Is not He Who has made the earth as a fixed abode,) meaning, stable and stationary, so that it does not move or convulse, because if it were to do so, it would not be a good place for people to live on. But by His grace and mercy, He has made it smooth and calm, and…
أَمَّن جَعَلَ الاٌّرْضَ قَرَاراً
(Is not He Who has made the earth as a fixed abode,) meaning, stable and stationary, so that it does not move or convu…