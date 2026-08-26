وَلَقَدۡ
يَسَّرۡنَا
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانَ
لِلذِّكۡرِ
فَهَلۡ
مِن
مُّدَّكِرٖ
٢٢
[22] และโดยแน่นอน เราได้ทำให้อัลกุรอานนี้เป็นที่เข้าใจแก่การรำลึก แล้วมีผู้ใดบ้างที่รับข้อตักเตือนนั้น
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.
So, Allah sent on them,
عَلَيْهِمْ رِيحاً صَرْصَراً
(against them a violently cold (Sarsar) wind), means, a bitterly cold and furious wind,
فِى يَوْمِ نَحْسٍ
(on a day of calamity), against…
The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.
So, Allah sent on them,
عَلَيْهِمْ ر…