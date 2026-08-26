ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
เลือกภาษา

Al-Qamar 54:21 فكيف كان عذابي ونذر ٢١

หน้า 529 · ญุซ 27

فَكَيۡفَ
كَانَ
عَذَابِي
وَنُذُرِ
٢١
[21] ดังนั้นการลงโทษของเรา และการตักเตือนของเราเป็นเช่นใดบ้าง
อ่านต่อ

อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.

So, Allah sent on them,

عَلَيْهِمْ رِيحاً صَرْصَراً

(against them a violently cold (Sarsar) wind), means, a bitterly cold and furious wind,

فِى يَوْمِ نَحْسٍ

(on a day of calamity), against

The Story of ` Ad Allah states that ` Ad, the People of Hud, denied their Messenger, just as the people of Nuh did.

So, Allah sent on them,

عَلَيْهِمْ ر
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
Notes placeholders