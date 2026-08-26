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Al-Qamar 54:13 وحملناه على ذات الواح ودسر ١٣

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وَحَمَلۡنَٰهُ
عَلَىٰ
ذَاتِ
أَلۡوَٰحٖ
وَدُسُرٖ
١٣
[13] และเราได้บรรทุกเขาไว้บนเรือที่ทำด้วยแผ่นไม้กระดาน และตอกติดด้วยตะปู
อ่านต่อ

อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it

Allah the Exalted said,

كَذَّبَتْ

(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'

قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُواْ عَبْدَنَا

(the people of Nuh. They rejected Our servant) means, they denied him categorically and accused him of madness,

وَقَالُواْ مَجْنُونٌ وَازْد

The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it

Allah the Exalted said,

كَذَّبَتْ

(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'

قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُو
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Notes placeholders