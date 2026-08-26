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Al-Qamar 54:10 فدعا ربه اني مغلوب فانتصر ١٠

หน้า 529 · ญุซ 27

فَدَعَا
رَبَّهُۥٓ
أَنِّي
مَغۡلُوبٞ
فَٱنتَصِرۡ
١٠
[10] เขาจึงวิงวอนขอต่อพระเจ้าของเขาว่า แท้จริงข้าพระองค์ถูกพิชิตเสียแล้ว ได้โปรดช่วยเหลือ (ข้าพระองค์) ด้วย
อ่านต่อ

อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it

Allah the Exalted said,

كَذَّبَتْ

(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'

قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُواْ عَبْدَنَا

(the people of Nuh. They rejected Our servant) means, they denied him categorically and accused him of madness,

وَقَالُواْ مَجْنُونٌ وَازْد

The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it

Allah the Exalted said,

كَذَّبَتْ

(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'

قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُو
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Notes placeholders