Al-Baqarah 2:63 واذ اخذنا ميثاقكم ورفعنا فوقكم الطور خذوا ما اتيناكم بقوة واذكروا ما فيه لعلكم تتقون ٦٣
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وَإِذۡ
أَخَذۡنَا
مِيثَٰقَكُمۡ
وَرَفَعۡنَا
فَوۡقَكُمُ
ٱلطُّورَ
خُذُواْ
مَآ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰكُم
بِقُوَّةٖ
وَٱذۡكُرُواْ
مَا
فِيهِ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَتَّقُونَ
٦٣
[63] และจงรำลึกถึงขณะที่เราได้เอาคำมั่นสัญญาจากพวกเจ้า และเราได้ยกภูเขาฏูรขึ้นเหนือพวกเจ้า จงยึดถือสิ่งที่เราได้ให้แก่พวกเจ้าด้วยความเข้มแข็ง และจงรำลึกถึงสิ่งที่มีอยู่ในนั้น หวังว่าพวกเจ้าจะเกรงกลัว
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
Taking the Covenant from the Jews
Allah reminded the Children of Israel of the pledges, covenants and promises that He took from them to believe in Him alone, without a partner, and follow His Messengers. Allah stated that when He took their pledge from them, He raised the mountain above their heads,…
Taking the Covenant from the Jews
Allah reminded the Children of Israel of the pledges, covenants and promises that He took from them to believe in Him…