Al-Baqarah 2:64 ثم توليتم من بعد ذالك فلولا فضل الله عليكم ورحمته لكنتم من الخاسرين ٦٤
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ثُمَّ
تَوَلَّيۡتُم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
ذَٰلِكَۖ
فَلَوۡلَا
فَضۡلُ
ٱللَّهِ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَرَحۡمَتُهُۥ
لَكُنتُم
مِّنَ
ٱلۡخَٰسِرِينَ
٦٤
[64] แล้วหลังจากนั้น พวกเจ้าก็ผินหลังให้ หากอัลลอฮฺไม่ทรงโปรดปราน และกรุณาเมตตาแก่พวกเจ้าแล้ว แน่นอนพวกเจ้าย่อมกลายเป็นพวกที่ขาดทุน
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
Taking the Covenant from the Jews
Allah reminded the Children of Israel of the pledges, covenants and promises that He took from them to believe in Him alone, without a partner, and follow His Messengers. Allah stated that when He took their pledge from them, He raised the mountain above their heads,…
Taking the Covenant from the Jews
Allah reminded the Children of Israel of the pledges, covenants and promises that He took from them to believe in Him…