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Al-Baqarah 2:62 ان الذين امنوا والذين هادوا والنصارى والصابيين من امن بالله واليوم الاخر وعمل صالحا فلهم اجرهم عند ربهم ولا خوف عليهم ولا هم يحزنون ٦٢

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إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
هَادُواْ
وَٱلنَّصَٰرَىٰ
وَٱلصَّٰبِـِٔينَ
مَنۡ
ءَامَنَ
بِٱللَّهِ
وَٱلۡيَوۡمِ
ٱلۡأٓخِرِ
وَعَمِلَ
صَٰلِحٗا
فَلَهُمۡ
أَجۡرُهُمۡ
عِندَ
رَبِّهِمۡ
وَلَا
خَوۡفٌ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
وَلَا
هُمۡ
يَحۡزَنُونَ
٦٢
[62] แท้จริงบรรดาผู้ศรัทธา และบรรดาผู้ที่เป็นยิว และบรรดาผู้ที่เป็นคริสเตียนและอัศ-ซอบิอีนนั้น ผู้ใดก็ตามที่ศรัทธาต่ออัลลอฮฺ และวันปรโลก และประกอบสิ่งที่ดีแล้ว พวกเขาก็จะได้รับรางวัลของพวกเขา ณ พระผู้เป็นเจ้าของพวกเขา และไม่มีความหวาดกลัวใด ๆ แก่พวกเขา และทั้งพวกเขาก็จะไม่เสียใจ
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Faith and doing Righteous Deeds equals Salvation in all Times

After Allah described the condition - and punishment - of those who defy His commands, fall into His prohibitions and transgress set limits by committing prohibited acts, He stated that the earlier nations who were righteous and obedient r

Faith and doing Righteous Deeds equals Salvation in all Times

After Allah described the condition - and punishment - of those who defy His commands, fa

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