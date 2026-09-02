Al-Baqarah 2:36 فازلهما الشيطان عنها فاخرجهما مما كانا فيه وقلنا اهبطوا بعضكم لبعض عدو ولكم في الارض مستقر ومتاع الى حين ٣٦
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فَأَزَلَّهُمَا
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
عَنۡهَا
فَأَخۡرَجَهُمَا
مِمَّا
كَانَا
فِيهِۖ
وَقُلۡنَا
ٱهۡبِطُواْ
بَعۡضُكُمۡ
لِبَعۡضٍ
عَدُوّٞۖ
وَلَكُمۡ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
مُسۡتَقَرّٞ
وَمَتَٰعٌ
إِلَىٰ
حِينٖ
٣٦
[36] ภายหลังจากชัยฎอนได้ทำให้ทั้งสองนั้นพลั้งพลาดไปเนื่องจากต้นไม้ต้นนั้น แล้วได้ทำให้ทั้งสองออกจากที่ที่เคยพำนักอยู่ และเราได้กล่าวว่าพวกเจ้าจงออกไป โดยที่บางส่วนของพวกเจ้าต่างเป็นศัตรูต่อกัน และ (สำหรับพวกเจ้าในผืนแผ่นดินนั้น) มีที่พำนัก และมีสิ่งอำนวยประโยชน์จนถึงระยะเวลาหนึ่ง
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
Adam was honored again
Allah honored Adam by commanding the angels to prostrate before him, so they all complied except for Iblis. Allah then allowed Adam to live and eat wherever and whatever he wished in Paradise. Al-Hafiz Abu Bakr bin Marduwyah reported Abu Dharr saying, "I said, `O Messenger of A…
Adam was honored again
Allah honored Adam by commanding the angels to prostrate before him, so they all complied except for Iblis. Allah then allowed A…