Al-Baqarah 2:35 وقلنا يا ادم اسكن انت وزوجك الجنة وكلا منها رغدا حيث شيتما ولا تقربا هاذه الشجرة فتكونا من الظالمين ٣٥
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وَقُلۡنَا
يَٰٓـَٔادَمُ
ٱسۡكُنۡ
أَنتَ
وَزَوۡجُكَ
ٱلۡجَنَّةَ
وَكُلَا
مِنۡهَا
رَغَدًا
حَيۡثُ
شِئۡتُمَا
وَلَا
تَقۡرَبَا
هَٰذِهِ
ٱلشَّجَرَةَ
فَتَكُونَا
مِنَ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٣٥
[35] และเราได้กล่าว่า โอ้ อาดัม ! เจ้าและคู่ครองของเจ้าจงพำนักอยู่ในสวนสวรรค์นั้นเถิดและเจ้าทั้งสองจงบริโภคจากสวนนั้นอย่างกล้างขวาง ณ ที่ที่เจ้าทั้งสองปรารถนา และอย่าเข้าใกล้ต้นไม้ต้นนี้ (มิเช่นนั้นแล้ว) เจ้าทั้งสองจะกลายเป็นผู้อธรรมแก่ตัวเอง
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
Adam was honored again
Allah honored Adam by commanding the angels to prostrate before him, so they all complied except for Iblis. Allah then allowed Adam to live and eat wherever and whatever he wished in Paradise. Al-Hafiz Abu Bakr bin Marduwyah reported Abu Dharr saying, "I said, `O Messenger of A…
Adam was honored again
Allah honored Adam by commanding the angels to prostrate before him, so they all complied except for Iblis. Allah then allowed A…