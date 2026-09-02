Al-Baqarah 2:33 قال يا ادم انبيهم باسمايهم فلما انباهم باسمايهم قال الم اقل لكم اني اعلم غيب السماوات والارض واعلم ما تبدون وما كنتم تكتمون ٣٣
หน้า 6 · ญุซ 1
قَالَ
يَٰٓـَٔادَمُ
أَنۢبِئۡهُم
بِأَسۡمَآئِهِمۡۖ
فَلَمَّآ
أَنۢبَأَهُم
بِأَسۡمَآئِهِمۡ
قَالَ
أَلَمۡ
أَقُل
لَّكُمۡ
إِنِّيٓ
أَعۡلَمُ
غَيۡبَ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَأَعۡلَمُ
مَا
تُبۡدُونَ
وَمَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَكۡتُمُونَ
٣٣
[33] พระองค์ตรัสว่า โอ้อาดัม! จงบอกบรรดาชื่อของสิ่งเหล่านั้นแก่พวกเขาที (บรรดามลาอิกะฮฺ) ครั้นเมื่ออาดัมได้บอกชื่อของสิ่งเหล่านั้นแก่พวกเขาแล้ว พระองค์จึงตรัสว่า ข้ามิได้บอกแก่พวกเจ้าดอกหรือว่า แท้จริงข้าเป็นผู้รู้ยิ่งซึ่งความเร้นลับแห่งชั้นฟ้าทั้งหลายและแผ่นดินและเป็นผู้รู้ยิ่งในสิ่งที่พวกเจ้าเปิดเผยและสิ่งที่พวกเจ้าปกปิด
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
The Virtue of Adam over the Angels
Allah stated the virtue of Adam above the angels, because He taught Adam, rather than them, the names of everything. This occurred after they prostrated to him. This discussion precedes that event here, only to show the importance of his position, and the absence of…
The Virtue of Adam over the Angels
Allah stated the virtue of Adam above the angels, because He taught Adam, rather than them, the names of everything.…