Al-Baqarah 2:32 قالوا سبحانك لا علم لنا الا ما علمتنا انك انت العليم الحكيم ٣٢
หน้า 6 · ญุซ 1
قَالُواْ
سُبۡحَٰنَكَ
لَا
عِلۡمَ
لَنَآ
إِلَّا
مَا
عَلَّمۡتَنَآۖ
إِنَّكَ
أَنتَ
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
ٱلۡحَكِيمُ
٣٢
[32] พวกเขา(บรรดามลาอิกะฮฺ)ทูลว่า มหาบริสุทธิ์พระองค์ท่านไม่มีความรู้ใด ๆ แก่พวกข้าพระองค์นอกจากสิ่งที่พระองค์ได้ทรงสอนพวกข้าพระองค์เท่านั้น แท้จริงพระองค์คือผู้ทรงรอบรู้ ผู้ทรงปรีชาญาณ
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
The Virtue of Adam over the Angels
Allah stated the virtue of Adam above the angels, because He taught Adam, rather than them, the names of everything. This occurred after they prostrated to him. This discussion precedes that event here, only to show the importance of his position, and the absence of…
The Virtue of Adam over the Angels
Allah stated the virtue of Adam above the angels, because He taught Adam, rather than them, the names of everything.…