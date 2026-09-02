Al-Baqarah 2:31 وعلم ادم الاسماء كلها ثم عرضهم على الملايكة فقال انبيوني باسماء هاولاء ان كنتم صادقين ٣١
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وَعَلَّمَ
ءَادَمَ
ٱلۡأَسۡمَآءَ
كُلَّهَا
ثُمَّ
عَرَضَهُمۡ
عَلَى
ٱلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
فَقَالَ
أَنۢبِـُٔونِي
بِأَسۡمَآءِ
هَٰٓؤُلَآءِ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
صَٰدِقِينَ
٣١
[31] และพระองค์ได้ทรงสอนบรรดานามของทั้งปวงให้แก่อาดัม ภายหลังได้ทรงแสดงสิ่งเหล่านั้นแก่มลาอิกะฮฺ แล้วตรัสว่า จงบอกบรรดาชื่อของสิ่งเหล่านั้นแก่ข้า หากพวกเจ้าเป็นผู้พูดจริง
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
The Virtue of Adam over the Angels
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The Virtue of Adam over the Angels
Allah stated the virtue of Adam above the angels, because He taught Adam, rather than them, the names of everything.…