Taha 20:125 قال رب لم حشرتني اعمى وقد كنت بصيرا ١٢٥
Faqe 320 · Xhuz 16
قَالَ
رَبِّ
لِمَ
حَشَرۡتَنِيٓ
أَعۡمَىٰ
وَقَدۡ
كُنتُ
بَصِيرٗا
١٢٥
Lexo Tefsirin
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Më shumë Tefsirë
The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors
Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down from here, all of you." This means each of you should get out of Paradise. We expounded upon this in Surah Al-Baqarah.
بَعْضُكُمْ لِبَعْضٍ عَدُوٌّ
(Som…
The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors
Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down…