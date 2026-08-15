Taha 20:111 ۞ وعنت الوجوه للحي القيوم وقد خاب من حمل ظلما ١١١
Faqe 319 · Xhuz 16
۞ وَعَنَتِ
ٱلۡوُجُوهُ
لِلۡحَيِّ
ٱلۡقَيُّومِۖ
وَقَدۡ
خَابَ
مَنۡ
حَمَلَ
ظُلۡمٗا
١١١
Lexo Tefsirin
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Më shumë Tefsirë
The Intercession and the Recompense
Allah, the Exalted, says,
يَوْمَئِذٍ
(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,
لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ
(no intercession shall avail.) meaning with Him (Allah).
إِلاَّ مَنْ أَذِنَ لَهُ الرَّحْمَـنُ وَرَضِىَ لَهُ قَوْلاً
(except the one for whom the Most Gracious has giv…
The Intercession and the Recompense
Allah, the Exalted, says,
يَوْمَئِذٍ
(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,
لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ
(no intercessio…