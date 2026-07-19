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38:47
وانهم عندنا لمن المصطفين الاخيار ٤٧
وَإِنَّهُمْ عِندَنَا لَمِنَ ٱلْمُصْطَفَيْنَ ٱلْأَخْيَارِ ٤٧

٤٧

And in Our sight they are truly among the chosen and the finest.
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