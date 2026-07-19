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38:46
انا اخلصناهم بخالصة ذكرى الدار ٤٦
إِنَّآ أَخْلَصْنَـٰهُم بِخَالِصَةٍۢ ذِكْرَى ٱلدَّارِ ٤٦

٤٦

We truly chose them for the honour of proclaiming the Hereafter.
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