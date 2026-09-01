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22. Al-Hajj

The Pilgrimage

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In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
22:1
يا ايها الناس اتقوا ربكم ان زلزلة الساعة شيء عظيم ١
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّاسُ ٱتَّقُوا۟ رَبَّكُمْ ۚ إِنَّ زَلْزَلَةَ ٱلسَّاعَةِ شَىْءٌ عَظِيمٌۭ ١

١

O humanity! Fear your Lord, for the ˹violent˺ quaking at the Hour is surely a dreadful thing.
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