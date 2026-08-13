Yusuf 12:88 فلما دخلوا عليه قالوا يا ايها العزيز مسنا واهلنا الضر وجينا ببضاعة مزجاة فاوف لنا الكيل وتصدق علينا ان الله يجزي المتصدقين ٨٨
Página 246 · Juz 13
فَلَمَّا
دَخَلُواْ
عَلَيۡهِ
قَالُواْ
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
مَسَّنَا
وَأَهۡلَنَا
ٱلضُّرُّ
وَجِئۡنَا
بِبِضَٰعَةٖ
مُّزۡجَىٰةٖ
فَأَوۡفِ
لَنَا
ٱلۡكَيۡلَ
وَتَصَدَّقۡ
عَلَيۡنَآۖ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَجۡزِي
ٱلۡمُتَصَدِّقِينَ
٨٨
E quando se apresentaram a ele (José) disseram: Ó excelência, a miséria caiu sobre nós e nossa família; trazemos poucamercadoria; cumula-nos, pois, a medida, e faze-nos caridade, porque Deus retribui os caritativos.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
Ya`qub orders His Children to inquire about Yusuf and His Brother
Allah states that Ya`qub, peace be upon him, ordered his children to go back and inquire about the news of Yusuf and his brother Binyamin, in a good manner, not as spies. He encouraged them, delivered to them the good news and ordered…
Ya`qub orders His Children to inquire about Yusuf and His Brother
Allah states that Ya`qub, peace be upon him, ordered his children to go back and inqu…