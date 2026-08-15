Taha 20:94 قال يا ابن ام لا تاخذ بلحيتي ولا براسي اني خشيت ان تقول فرقت بين بني اسراييل ولم ترقب قولي ٩٤
Página 318 · Juz 16
قَالَ
يَبۡنَؤُمَّ
لَا
تَأۡخُذۡ
بِلِحۡيَتِي
وَلَا
بِرَأۡسِيٓۖ
إِنِّي
خَشِيتُ
أَن
تَقُولَ
فَرَّقۡتَ
بَيۡنَ
بَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
وَلَمۡ
تَرۡقُبۡ
قَوۡلِي
٩٤
Suplicou-lhe (Aarão): Ó filho de minha mãe, não me puxes pela barba nem pela cabeça. Temi que me dissesses: Criastedivergências entre os israelitas e não cumpriste a minha ordem!
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
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What happened between Musa and Harun after Musa returned
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