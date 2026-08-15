Taha 20:93 الا تتبعن افعصيت امري ٩٣
Page 318 · Juz 16
أَلَّا
تَتَّبِعَنِۖ
أَفَعَصَيۡتَ
أَمۡرِي
٩٣
from following after me? How could you disobey my orders?”1
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
More Tafsirs
What happened between Musa and Harun after Musa returned
Allah informs of what happened when Musa returned to his people and saw the great matter that had taken place among them. With this he became filled with anger and he threw down the Divine Tablets that he had in his hand. Then, he grabbed his b…
What happened between Musa and Harun after Musa returned
Allah informs of what happened when Musa returned to his people and saw the great matter that…