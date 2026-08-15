Taha 20:114 فتعالى الله الملك الحق ولا تعجل بالقران من قبل ان يقضى اليك وحيه وقل رب زدني علما ١١٤
Página 320 · Juz 16
فَتَعَٰلَى
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡمَلِكُ
ٱلۡحَقُّۗ
وَلَا
تَعۡجَلۡ
بِٱلۡقُرۡءَانِ
مِن
قَبۡلِ
أَن
يُقۡضَىٰٓ
إِلَيۡكَ
وَحۡيُهُۥۖ
وَقُل
رَّبِّ
زِدۡنِي
عِلۡمٗا
١١٤
Exaltado seja Deus, o Verdadeiro Rei! Não te apresses com o Alcorão antes que sua inspiração te seja concluída. Outrossim, dize: Ó Senhor meu, aumenta-te em sabedoria!
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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