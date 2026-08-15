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Taha 20:114 فتعالى الله الملك الحق ولا تعجل بالقران من قبل ان يقضى اليك وحيه وقل رب زدني علما ١١٤

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فَتَعَٰلَى
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡمَلِكُ
ٱلۡحَقُّۗ
وَلَا
تَعۡجَلۡ
بِٱلۡقُرۡءَانِ
مِن
قَبۡلِ
أَن
يُقۡضَىٰٓ
إِلَيۡكَ
وَحۡيُهُۥۖ
وَقُل
رَّبِّ
زِدۡنِي
عِلۡمٗا
١١٤
Exaltado seja Deus, o Verdadeiro Rei! Não te apresses com o Alcorão antes que sua inspiração te seja concluída. Outrossim, dize: Ó Senhor meu, aumenta-te em sabedoria!
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Qur'an was revealed so that the People would have Taqwa and reflect

After Allah, the Exalted, mentions that on the Day of Judgement both the good and the evil will be recompensed and there is no avoiding it, He then explains that the Qur'an was revealed as a bringer of glad tidings and a warner i

The Qur'an was revealed so that the People would have Taqwa and reflect

After Allah, the Exalted, mentions that on the Day of Judgement both the good a

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