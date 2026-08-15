Taha 20:113 وكذالك انزلناه قرانا عربيا وصرفنا فيه من الوعيد لعلهم يتقون او يحدث لهم ذكرا ١١٣
Page 319 · Juz 16
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
أَنزَلۡنَٰهُ
قُرۡءَانًا
عَرَبِيّٗا
وَصَرَّفۡنَا
فِيهِ
مِنَ
ٱلۡوَعِيدِ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَتَّقُونَ
أَوۡ
يُحۡدِثُ
لَهُمۡ
ذِكۡرٗا
١١٣
And so We have sent it down as an Arabic Quran and varied the warnings in it, so perhaps they will shun evil or it may cause them to be mindful.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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