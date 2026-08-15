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Taha 20:110 يعلم ما بين ايديهم وما خلفهم ولا يحيطون به علما ١١٠

Página 319 · Juz 16

يَعۡلَمُ
مَا
بَيۡنَ
أَيۡدِيهِمۡ
وَمَا
خَلۡفَهُمۡ
وَلَا
يُحِيطُونَ
بِهِۦ
عِلۡمٗا
١١٠
Ele lhes conhece tanto o passado como o futuro, não obstante eles não logrem conhecê-Lo.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Intercession and the Recompense

Allah, the Exalted, says,

يَوْمَئِذٍ

(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,

لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ

(no intercession shall avail.) meaning with Him (Allah).

إِلاَّ مَنْ أَذِنَ لَهُ الرَّحْمَـنُ وَرَضِىَ لَهُ قَوْلاً

(except the one for whom the Most Gracious has giv

The Intercession and the Recompense

Allah, the Exalted, says,

يَوْمَئِذٍ

(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,

لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ

(no intercessio

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