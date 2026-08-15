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Taha 20:100 من اعرض عنه فانه يحمل يوم القيامة وزرا ١٠٠

Página 319 · Juz 16

مَّنۡ
أَعۡرَضَ
عَنۡهُ
فَإِنَّهُۥ
يَحۡمِلُ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِ
وِزۡرًا
١٠٠
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Entire Qur'an is the Remembrance of Allah and mentioning thePunishment of Those Who turn away from It

Allah, the Exalted, is saying to Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, `We have told you (O Muhammad) the story of Musa and what happened with him, Fir`awn and his armies, just as it actually happened. Likewise, W

The Entire Qur'an is the Remembrance of Allah and mentioning thePunishment of Those Who turn away from It

Allah, the Exalted, is saying to Prophet Muha

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