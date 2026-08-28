Al-Insan 76:31 يدخل من يشاء في رحمته والظالمين اعد لهم عذابا اليما ٣١
Página 580 · Juz 29
يُدۡخِلُ
مَن
يَشَآءُ
فِي
رَحۡمَتِهِۦۚ
وَٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
أَعَدَّ
لَهُمۡ
عَذَابًا
أَلِيمَۢا
٣١
Ele admite em Sua misericórdia quem Lhe apraz; porém, destinou aos iníquos, um doloroso castigo.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
Mention of the Qur'an's Revelation and the Command to be Patient and remember Allah
Allah reminds His Messenger of how He blessed him by revealing the Magnificent Qur'an to him.
فَاصْبِرْ لِحُكْمِ رَبِّكَ
(Therefore be patient with constancy to the command of your Lord.,) meaning, `just as you have bee…
Mention of the Qur'an's Revelation and the Command to be Patient and remember Allah
Allah reminds His Messenger of how He blessed him by revealing the…