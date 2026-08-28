Al-Insan 76:29 ان هاذه تذكرة فمن شاء اتخذ الى ربه سبيلا ٢٩
Página 580 · Juz 29
إِنَّ
هَٰذِهِۦ
تَذۡكِرَةٞۖ
فَمَن
شَآءَ
ٱتَّخَذَ
إِلَىٰ
رَبِّهِۦ
سَبِيلٗا
٢٩
Em verdade, esta é uma admoestação: e, quem quiser, poderá encaminhar-se até à senda do seu Senhor.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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