Al-Insan 76:27 ان هاولاء يحبون العاجلة ويذرون وراءهم يوما ثقيلا ٢٧
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إِنَّ
هَٰٓؤُلَآءِ
يُحِبُّونَ
ٱلۡعَاجِلَةَ
وَيَذَرُونَ
وَرَآءَهُمۡ
يَوۡمٗا
ثَقِيلٗا
٢٧
Em verdade, (quanto aos outros) preferem a efêmera vida terrena e tentam afastar a lembrança de um dia (que será) pesado.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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