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Al-Insan 76:30 وما تشاءون الا ان يشاء الله ان الله كان عليما حكيما ٣٠

Página 580 · Juz 29

وَمَا
تَشَآءُونَ
إِلَّآ
أَن
يَشَآءَ
ٱللَّهُۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
كَانَ
عَلِيمًا
حَكِيمٗا
٣٠
Porém, só o conseguireis se Deus o permitir, porque é Prudente, Sapientíssimo.
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