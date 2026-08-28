Al-Insan 76:31 يدخل من يشاء في رحمته والظالمين اعد لهم عذابا اليما ٣١
Bladzijde 580 · Juz 29
يُدۡخِلُ
مَن
يَشَآءُ
فِي
رَحۡمَتِهِۦۚ
وَٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
أَعَدَّ
لَهُمۡ
عَذَابًا
أَلِيمَۢا
٣١
Hij doet in Zijn Barmhartigheid binnengaan wie Hij wil. En Hij heeft een pijnlijke bestraffing bereid voor de onrechtvaardigen.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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