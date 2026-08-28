Al-Insan 76:30 وما تشاءون الا ان يشاء الله ان الله كان عليما حكيما ٣٠
Bladzijde 580 · Juz 29
وَمَا
تَشَآءُونَ
إِلَّآ
أَن
يَشَآءَ
ٱللَّهُۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
كَانَ
عَلِيمًا
حَكِيمٗا
٣٠
En jullie zullen het niet willen, behalve als Allah het wil: voorwaar, Allah is Alwetend, Alwijs.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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