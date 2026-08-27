Al-Insan 76:27 ان هاولاء يحبون العاجلة ويذرون وراءهم يوما ثقيلا ٢٧
Bladzijde 580 · Juz 29
إِنَّ
هَٰٓؤُلَآءِ
يُحِبُّونَ
ٱلۡعَاجِلَةَ
وَيَذَرُونَ
وَرَآءَهُمۡ
يَوۡمٗا
ثَقِيلٗا
٢٧
Voorwaar, zij (de ongelovigen) houden van het voorbijgaande en leggen achter hun rug een zware Dag.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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