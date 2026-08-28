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Al-Insan 76:29 ان هاذه تذكرة فمن شاء اتخذ الى ربه سبيلا ٢٩

Bladzijde 580 · Juz 29

إِنَّ
هَٰذِهِۦ
تَذۡكِرَةٞۖ
فَمَن
شَآءَ
ٱتَّخَذَ
إِلَىٰ
رَبِّهِۦ
سَبِيلٗا
٢٩
Voorwaar, dit is een Vermaning. Wie het dan wil, laat hij een Weg naar zijn Heer nemen.
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