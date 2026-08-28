Al-Insan 76:29 ان هاذه تذكرة فمن شاء اتخذ الى ربه سبيلا ٢٩
Bladzijde 580 · Juz 29
إِنَّ
هَٰذِهِۦ
تَذۡكِرَةٞۖ
فَمَن
شَآءَ
ٱتَّخَذَ
إِلَىٰ
رَبِّهِۦ
سَبِيلٗا
٢٩
Voorwaar, dit is een Vermaning. Wie het dan wil, laat hij een Weg naar zijn Heer nemen.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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