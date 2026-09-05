Al-Baqarah 2:67 واذ قال موسى لقومه ان الله يامركم ان تذبحوا بقرة قالوا اتتخذنا هزوا قال اعوذ بالله ان اكون من الجاهلين ٦٧
Bladzijde 10 · Juz 1
وَإِذۡ
قَالَ
مُوسَىٰ
لِقَوۡمِهِۦٓ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَأۡمُرُكُمۡ
أَن
تَذۡبَحُواْ
بَقَرَةٗۖ
قَالُوٓاْ
أَتَتَّخِذُنَا
هُزُوٗاۖ
قَالَ
أَعُوذُ
بِٱللَّهِ
أَنۡ
أَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡجَٰهِلِينَ
٦٧
En (gedenkt) toen Môesa tot zijn volk zei: "Voorwaar, Allah beveelt jullie dat jullie een koe slachten." Zij zeiden: "Maak jij ons tot (onderwerp van) bespotting?" Hij antwoordde: "Ik zoek bescherming bij Allah dat ik tot de dommen zou behoren."
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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