Al-Baqarah 2:69 قالوا ادع لنا ربك يبين لنا ما لونها قال انه يقول انها بقرة صفراء فاقع لونها تسر الناظرين ٦٩
Bladzijde 10 · Juz 1
قَالُواْ
ٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُبَيِّن
لَّنَا
مَا
لَوۡنُهَاۚ
قَالَ
إِنَّهُۥ
يَقُولُ
إِنَّهَا
بَقَرَةٞ
صَفۡرَآءُ
فَاقِعٞ
لَّوۡنُهَا
تَسُرُّ
ٱلنَّٰظِرِينَ
٦٩
Zij zeiden: "Roep voor ons jouw Heer aan, opdat Hij ons duidelijk maakt wat haar kleur is.' Hij zei: "Hij zeg dat het een koe met een heldere gele kleur is, die de toeschouwers verheugt."
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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