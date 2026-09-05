Al-Baqarah 2:71 قال انه يقول انها بقرة لا ذلول تثير الارض ولا تسقي الحرث مسلمة لا شية فيها قالوا الان جيت بالحق فذبحوها وما كادوا يفعلون ٧١
Bladzijde 11 · Juz 1
قَالَ
إِنَّهُۥ
يَقُولُ
إِنَّهَا
بَقَرَةٞ
لَّا
ذَلُولٞ
تُثِيرُ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
وَلَا
تَسۡقِي
ٱلۡحَرۡثَ
مُسَلَّمَةٞ
لَّا
شِيَةَ
فِيهَاۚ
قَالُواْ
ٱلۡـَٰٔنَ
جِئۡتَ
بِٱلۡحَقِّۚ
فَذَبَحُوهَا
وَمَا
كَادُواْ
يَفۡعَلُونَ
٧١
Hij (Môesa) zei: "Hij zegt dat het een koe is die niet bestemd is om de aarde om te ploegen of de akkers te bevloeien, een gave, zonder vlek." Zij zeiden: "Nu ben je met de ware beschrijving gekomen."' Daarop slachtten zij haar, maar bijna hadden zij het niet gedaan.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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