Al-Baqarah 2:70 قالوا ادع لنا ربك يبين لنا ما هي ان البقر تشابه علينا وانا ان شاء الله لمهتدون ٧٠
Bladzijde 11 · Juz 1
قَالُواْ
ٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُبَيِّن
لَّنَا
مَا
هِيَ
إِنَّ
ٱلۡبَقَرَ
تَشَٰبَهَ
عَلَيۡنَا
وَإِنَّآ
إِن
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
لَمُهۡتَدُونَ
٧٠
Zij zeiden: "Roep voor ons jouw Heer aan, opdat Hij ons duidelijk maakt wat voor koe het moet zijn. Voorwaar, voor ons lijken alle koeien op elkaar. En voorwaar, wij zullen, als Allah het wil, tot de rechtgeleiden behoren."
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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