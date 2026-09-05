Al-Baqarah 2:68 قالوا ادع لنا ربك يبين لنا ما هي قال انه يقول انها بقرة لا فارض ولا بكر عوان بين ذالك فافعلوا ما تومرون ٦٨
Bladzijde 10 · Juz 1
قَالُواْ
ٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُبَيِّن
لَّنَا
مَا
هِيَۚ
قَالَ
إِنَّهُۥ
يَقُولُ
إِنَّهَا
بَقَرَةٞ
لَّا
فَارِضٞ
وَلَا
بِكۡرٌ
عَوَانُۢ
بَيۡنَ
ذَٰلِكَۖ
فَٱفۡعَلُواْ
مَا
تُؤۡمَرُونَ
٦٨
Zij zeiden: "Roep voor ons jouw Heer aan, op dat Hij ons duidelijk maakt wat voor koe het moet zijn." Hij zei: "Voorwaar, Hij zegt: 'Het us een koe die niet oud is en niet jong, maar van een leeftijd daartussen'. Doe dan wat jullie bevolen is."
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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