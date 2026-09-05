Al-Baqarah 2:66 فجعلناها نكالا لما بين يديها وما خلفها وموعظة للمتقين ٦٦
Bladzijde 10 · Juz 1
فَجَعَلۡنَٰهَا
نَكَٰلٗا
لِّمَا
بَيۡنَ
يَدَيۡهَا
وَمَا
خَلۡفَهَا
وَمَوۡعِظَةٗ
لِّلۡمُتَّقِينَ
٦٦
Zo maakten Wij deze (bestraffing) tot een waarschuwing voor die tijd en de tijd erna en een vermaning voor de Moettaqôen.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Meer Tafsirs
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