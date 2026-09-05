Al-Baqarah 2:65 ولقد علمتم الذين اعتدوا منكم في السبت فقلنا لهم كونوا قردة خاسيين ٦٥
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وَلَقَدۡ
عَلِمۡتُمُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱعۡتَدَوۡاْ
مِنكُمۡ
فِي
ٱلسَّبۡتِ
فَقُلۡنَا
لَهُمۡ
كُونُواْ
قِرَدَةً
خَٰسِـِٔينَ
٦٥
En voorzeker, jullie kennen degenen die in overtreding waren onder jullie (volk) betreffende de Sabbat, Wij zeiden immers tot hen: "Weest verachte apen."
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Meer Tafsirs
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