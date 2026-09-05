Al-Baqarah 2:64 ثم توليتم من بعد ذالك فلولا فضل الله عليكم ورحمته لكنتم من الخاسرين ٦٤
Bladzijde 10 · Juz 1
ثُمَّ
تَوَلَّيۡتُم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
ذَٰلِكَۖ
فَلَوۡلَا
فَضۡلُ
ٱللَّهِ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَرَحۡمَتُهُۥ
لَكُنتُم
مِّنَ
ٱلۡخَٰسِرِينَ
٦٤
Vervolgens wendden jullie je af, en als er niet de gunst van Allah over jullie en Zijn Barmhartigheid was geweest, dan zouden jullie zeker tot de verliezers behoren.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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