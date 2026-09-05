Al-Baqarah 2:63 واذ اخذنا ميثاقكم ورفعنا فوقكم الطور خذوا ما اتيناكم بقوة واذكروا ما فيه لعلكم تتقون ٦٣
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وَإِذۡ
أَخَذۡنَا
مِيثَٰقَكُمۡ
وَرَفَعۡنَا
فَوۡقَكُمُ
ٱلطُّورَ
خُذُواْ
مَآ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰكُم
بِقُوَّةٖ
وَٱذۡكُرُواْ
مَا
فِيهِ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَتَّقُونَ
٦٣
En (gedenkt) toen Wij jullie belofte aanvaardden en de (berg) Thôer boven jullie verhieven, (zeggend:) "Houdt stevig vast aan wat Wij aan jullie gegeven hebben en gedenkt wat er in staat, hopelijk zullen jullie (Allah) vrezen."
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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