Yusuf 12:90 قالوا اانك لانت يوسف قال انا يوسف وهاذا اخي قد من الله علينا انه من يتق ويصبر فان الله لا يضيع اجر المحسنين ٩٠
قَالُوٓاْ
أَءِنَّكَ
لَأَنتَ
يُوسُفُۖ
قَالَ
أَنَا۠
يُوسُفُ
وَهَٰذَآ
أَخِيۖ
قَدۡ
مَنَّ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَيۡنَآۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
مَن
يَتَّقِ
وَيَصۡبِرۡ
فَإِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَا
يُضِيعُ
أَجۡرَ
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٩٠
Mereka bertanya (dengan hairan): "Engkau ini Yusufkah? " Ia menjawab: "Akulah Yusuf dan ini adikku (Bunyamin). Sesungguhnya Allah telah mengurniakan nikmatNya kepada kami. Sebenarnya sesiapa yang bertaqwa dan bersabar, maka sesungguhnya Allah tidak menghilangkan pahala orang-orang yang berbuat kebaikan.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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