Yusuf 12:31 فلما سمعت بمكرهن ارسلت اليهن واعتدت لهن متكا واتت كل واحدة منهن سكينا وقالت اخرج عليهن فلما راينه اكبرنه وقطعن ايديهن وقلن حاش لله ما هاذا بشرا ان هاذا الا ملك كريم ٣١
فَلَمَّا
سَمِعَتۡ
بِمَكۡرِهِنَّ
أَرۡسَلَتۡ
إِلَيۡهِنَّ
وَأَعۡتَدَتۡ
لَهُنَّ
مُتَّكَـٔٗا
وَءَاتَتۡ
كُلَّ
وَٰحِدَةٖ
مِّنۡهُنَّ
سِكِّينٗا
وَقَالَتِ
ٱخۡرُجۡ
عَلَيۡهِنَّۖ
فَلَمَّا
رَأَيۡنَهُۥٓ
أَكۡبَرۡنَهُۥ
وَقَطَّعۡنَ
أَيۡدِيَهُنَّ
وَقُلۡنَ
حَٰشَ
لِلَّهِ
مَا
هَٰذَا
بَشَرًا
إِنۡ
هَٰذَآ
إِلَّا
مَلَكٞ
كَرِيمٞ
٣١
Maka apabila ia (Zulaikha) mendengar cacian mereka, dia pun menjemput mereka dan menyediakan satu jamuan untuk mereka, serta memberi kepada - tiap seorang di antara mereka sebilah pisau. Dan pada ketika itu berkatalah ia (kepada Yusuf): "Keluarlah di hadapan mereka". Maka ketika mereka melihatnya, mereka tercengang melihat kecantikan parasnya, dan mereka dengan tidak sedar melukakan tangan mereka sambil berkata: "Jauhnya Allah dari kekurangan! Ini bukanlah seorang manusia, ini tidak lain melainkan malaikat yang mulia!"
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spread in the city, that is, Egypt, and people talked about it,
وَقَالَ نِسْوَةٌ فِى الْمَدِينَةِ
(And women in the city said...), such as women of chiefs…
The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spr…