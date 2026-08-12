Yusuf 12:30 ۞ وقال نسوة في المدينة امرات العزيز تراود فتاها عن نفسه قد شغفها حبا انا لنراها في ضلال مبين ٣٠
۞ وَقَالَ
نِسۡوَةٞ
فِي
ٱلۡمَدِينَةِ
ٱمۡرَأَتُ
ٱلۡعَزِيزِ
تُرَٰوِدُ
فَتَىٰهَا
عَن
نَّفۡسِهِۦۖ
قَدۡ
شَغَفَهَا
حُبًّاۖ
إِنَّا
لَنَرَىٰهَا
فِي
ضَلَٰلٖ
مُّبِينٖ
٣٠
Some women of the city gossiped, “The Chief Minister’s wife is trying to seduce her slave-boy. Love for him has plagued her heart. Indeed, we see that she is clearly mistaken.”1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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